Almajiri Boys Transported To Bauchi Like “Livestock”

A total of 190 Almajiri boys with their mallams (Teachers) who are indigenes of Bauchi State have arrived Bauchi from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State after they were repatriated by the Plateau State government following the ban on Almajiri system by the 19 Northern states’ governors.

But Human Rights Activist, Yusuf, on his Twitter handle, @FS_Yusuf_, criticized how the boys were transported, saying:

“Nigerian citizens (ALMAJIRIS) transported to Bauchi in trucks like livestocks, while the daughter of “Mr Integrity” flew a presidential jet from Abuja to Bauchi. Nigeria is a regrettable State. Tueh Zero Human Dignity.”

This repatriation of the Almajiris and their Mallam was in line with collective by the 19 Northern states’ governors under the aegis of Northern Governors’ Forum aimed at eradicating the Almajiri boys from the streets in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The repatriated Almajiris boys and their Mallams were received at the General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Yelwa by the Bauchi state Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela who said that the state is expecting more Almajiri children from other Northern states.