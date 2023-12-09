Are the Sexual Abuse Allegations About Alphy Hoffman True?

The child star Corey Feldman once revealed the name of a man and claimed that he molested him in the late 1980s. He is the famous director and producer Alphy Hoffman, a one-time Hollywood club owner.

In the new Feldman’s documentary ‘My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys’, The story of Alphy’s alleged abuse is also described. His reputation was demolished by the allegations of sexual assault that were made against him by the former children Cory Feldman and Corey Haim.

Alphy Hoffman denied all these allegations and stayed out of the public eye. Let’s explore aspects of his life, including career, relationship status, net worth, legal issues, etc. Before that, one thing must be clear about Alphy is he alive or dead?

Is Alphy Hoffman Alive or Dead?

Many sources claim he is still alive; Alphy ran Soda Pop Club from 1986 to 1989, catering to underage celebrities. His parents were a popular director named Bobby Hoffman, giving him more fame among the Hollywood elite at that time. Feldman met Hoffman for the first time at the age of 12.

At that time, Hoffman invited him to Bobby Hoffman’s private party, which was huge. Feldman said, Interestingly, his son came to pick me up, and my mother ushered me into the car and said, “Have fun.

Alphy’s Soda Pop Club visits were fairly innocent. Still, the actor claimed that the parties were frequented by a powerful group of pedophiles in which Golden Globe winner Charlie Sheen was also included.

Alphy started abusing Feldmana, and once Feldman’s assistant Jon also claimed that I woke up in the middle and freaked out, I threw him off and ran home.

Early Life of Alphy Hoffman

The renewed casting director and producer was born on 28th April 1954 in Hollywood, California, United States. He is the son of popular Hollywood director Bobby Hoffman, well-known for his work on shows like Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley.

He got his early education at a school nearby in his hometown. However, he received formal casting training from his father and well-known names in the industry like Alphy Chris Hiffman, Alphy Rivas, AC Hoffman, and Chris.

In 1994, he became the president of Bobby Hoffman Casting. He works with some other artists including The Naked Gun, the Smell of Fear, the Final Insult, etc.

Career as a Director and Producer

As mentioned above, Alphy Hoofman became a popular casting director and producer. He has been working in the entertainment industry for over 30 years.

The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and A-Team are featured in numerous films and TV shows. After his father died, he took over his company, specializing in television and motion picture casting.

His father passed away in 1993. Even after his father’s death, he worked amazingly. Some movies and TV shows like New Life, American Style, and All My Children’s 25th Anniversary special are included in his direction.

He became one of the most popular casting directors and producers and worked with all major and big Hollywood stars.

Alphy’s Soda Pop Club

Beyond his casting and production career, he also established a Soda Pop Club. This iconic establishment became a popular hangout for celebrities and artists. The club became the place where young artists could show their talent.

What Happened to Alphy’s Soda Pop Club

Alphy’s Soda Club closed in 1989, and he stayed out of the public eye. In 1993, after their father’s death, he became the president of his father’s casting agency.

Alphy had not had much success in the family business, as his last credit was as a casting associate for the comedy Phat Beach in 1996, during the 1980s and 1990s.

He was accused of sexually abusing child actors in Alphy’s Soda Pop Club. His name came into the limelight when Corey Feldman called him one of the alleged abusers during an interview with Dr. Oz. Vorey claimed that he was molested by him when he was 14 years old and was part of a pedophile ring that operated in Hollywood.

Relationship Status

Alphy Hoffman is married, but we don’t know about his wife. However, he was seen with Danielle Brisebois. Hoffman has a daughter named Jordan Aleris Wall. She is also following in his father’s footsteps and wants to work in the entertainment industry.

Net Worth

Being a successful casting director and producer, Alphy Hoffman earns a lot of money to live a luxurious life. The estimated net worth of Hoffman is $5 million. This money comes from his casting director, producer career, and Soda Pop Club.