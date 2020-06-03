AMAC Apologizes For Demanding N250,000 From Business Man For COVID19 Disinfection

A Nigerian Businessman @gkbalogs revealed the harassment he has faced over the past 2 weeks for refusing to pay 250,000 Naira to a private account, Holmes Multi-Media Synergy Ltd for Covid-19 disinfections in Abuja.
This is the latest way AMAC and the Abuja Municipal Government are fleecing struggling business in Abuja.— Olagoke Balogun (@gkbalogs) June 2, 2020
So Fresh is to pay N250,000 or risk being sealed within the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/p6xp2o520k
The letter signed by Director of Administration For AMAC, Yahaya Kana urging Businesses to pay a sum of N250,000 to the GTB account of the private company.
The special adviser to the Hon. Chairman of Amazing on ICT, Abiodun Easier @abiodunEssiet visited the Businessman and apologized for the harrassment from AMAC officials.
She also promised no fees will be charged to Businesses.
She acknowledge the stricter hygiene and safety measures @sofreshng has put in place and said it was good enough and she will see to it that we're certified.