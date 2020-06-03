0 comments

AMAC Apologizes For Demanding N250,000 From Business Man For COVID19 Disinfection

A Nigerian Businessman @gkbalogs revealed the harassment he has faced over the past 2 weeks for refusing to pay 250,000 Naira to a private account, Holmes Multi-Media Synergy Ltd for Covid-19 disinfections in Abuja.

The letter signed by Director of Administration For AMAC, Yahaya Kana urging Businesses to pay a sum of N250,000 to the GTB account of the private company.

The special adviser to the Hon. Chairman of Amazing on ICT, Abiodun Easier @abiodunEssiet visited the Businessman and apologized for the harrassment from AMAC officials.

She also promised no fees will be charged to Businesses.

