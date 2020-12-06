Amaechi Explains Why He Turned Down Jonathan’s Offers To Remain In PDP

By Seun Adeuyi

Rotimi Amaechi, Transportation Minister, on Saturday, said that the immediate past President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan made him several offers to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but that he turned them down because he was not tribalistic.

Amaechi, who stated this in Port Harcourt while receiving some politicians who defected from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, said he opted to work for Muhammadu Buhari, the then presidential candidate of the APC, who eventually won the 2015 presidential election.

The Transport Minister was the governor of Rivers State at the time.

Those that defected include a former Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia; Chief Alabo Michael West, Chima Obinna and Chief Salvation Ezengwogwo.

Amaechi said he would resume prayer sessions on his concerns from 2021, noting that Jonathan fought him because he dumped the PDP for the APC.

His words, “Next year, we are starting prayer sessions. You know, when Goodluck (Jonathan) fought us, he was not fighting me, he was fighting God and I knew he would fail.

“Tell them, from next year prayer will start. I will come to Port Harcourt like I used to and I will say this will happen and it will happen.

“Let me tell you who I am. I do not drink, I have never tasted alcohol in my life. I don’t smoke; I am not tribalistic. Whether in Rivers State or in Nigeria, I am not tribalistic.

‘If I were tribalistic, President Goodluck Jonathan offered me an opportunity to remain in the PDP, he offered me all sorts of opportunities and I said that I have given my allegiance to Buhari because I am not tribalistic.”