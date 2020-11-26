Amaechi Gives January 2021 Deadline To CCECC For Rail Construction

The Minister of Transportations, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has given January 2021 deadline to the contractors handling the Lagos- Ibadan rail line.



He gave this deadline during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday.



The Minister threatened to bring in his personal engineers to assess the work done by the contractors in charge of the project and also to produce a work plan for them.



Amaechi said, “I want to see your work schedule and I want to work for the President to commission this project by January next year. So we want to see that the equipment in place is commensurate to your work plan.”



He told, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company CCECC who are in charge of the project that if they are unable to provide his personal engineer’s work plan, which include there equipment delivery, Labour and other necessities that are needed for the completion of the the Lagos-Ibadan rail, the Kano-Kaduna rail line construction will not be awarded to them.



Similarly, The Nigerian Railway Corporation NCR, Managing Director, Engr. First Okhiria while Speaking said a test run of the rail service will be carried out in the first week of December ahead of the Commissioning by the President in January, explaining that the commissioning of rail tracks is different from commissioning of train service operation.