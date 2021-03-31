Amaechi: I Begged Niger Republic To Allow Nigeria Construct Railway

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he begged the government of Niger Republic to allow Nigeria construct the $1.95 billion railway from Kano State into Maradi.

The country plans to construct a railway line that would start from Kano to Dutse-Katsina through Jibia and end in Maradi, Niger Republic.

However, speaking on Channels Television, Amaechi said he personally travelled to Niger Republic to ensure the government allowed the railway project’s construction.

According to him, Nigeria would foot the bill for the construction of the project.

Amaechi lamented that some critics think that he was serving a Northern interest.

He said, “The worst is that they will say I am serving the interest of the North. Let’s assume that is the argument you will make. The worst I can do is stop at Jibia which is the border.

“To even get to Maradi, I had to travel to Niger Republic to even beg them. They are not bringing their money. It is our money. But I’m begging them to allow me access into Maradi.”