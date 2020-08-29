Amaechi Inspects Construction Of Transportation University In Daura

Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday arrived Kastina State to inspect the construction of the University of Transportation in Daura.

The Minister while inspecting the project assured the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, the company in charge of the project of adequate support for the speedy completion of the institution.

Ameachi explained that the company is also building a Rail Wagon Assembly Plant near the Oluyemi Osinbajo Station in Kajola, Ogun State alongside the University of Transportation.

The Chinese Construction firm had last year promised to build the university as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The construction of the University of Transportation which will cost N18 billion is to be completed in the next one-and-a-half year.

The university when completed will, among other things, pave the way for the domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria, thereby bridging the technology and skill gap in the railway and ultimately transportation sector.