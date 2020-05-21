America Withdraws From Open Skies Agreement

The United States Government announced it will pull out from the Open Skies Agreement.

The agreement signed by 35 nations which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member nations.

The Open Skies Agreement was negotiated in 1989 by NATO members and ex Warsaw Pact Nations and signed on March 24, 1992.

Washington accused Russia of violating the agreement and announced a full pull out will happen in six months.

President Trump announced that the US may make a new treaty or get back into the old agreement.

America’s NATO allies urged them to remain in the treaty coming as USA pulled out of the Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia last year.

The US government admitted that talks have started with Russia on a new Nuclear arms treaty.