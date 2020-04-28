American Doctor Commits Suicide After Witnessing Traumatic Covid19 Scenes

Our Favourite online Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo has reported the death of a New York Doctor Lorna M. Breen who committed suicide from experiencing the traumatic situations Covid19 patients have to do through.

According to Olufunmilayo, Dr Breen was the Medical Director of the emergency department at New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital, she was reported dead 2 days ago after committing suicide.

Olufunmilayo reported that Dr. Breen had earlier tested positive to the deadly virus and was sent home to rest but after a week and few days at home she felt better and decided to return back to work in New York. Still the hospital sent her back home to Charlottesville were her father resides to recover better under the supervision of her father who is also a Medical Doctor.

It was reported that Dr Breen never had any form of mental illness but her fathers revealed that he had noticed her mental health deteriorating seriously as she often remembered and spoke about the traumatic scenes she had experienced of Covid19 patients in the hospital. She often remembered the victims that died because there was nothing the Doctors could do to save them.

eventually Dr Breen decided to end her life and all the experiences she had witnessed and it was reported that she died from the injuries she inflicted on herself.

In the days before, the 48-year-old recounted to family members a series of traumatic scenes she'd witnessed working in the Manhattan hospital.



Breen herself had recently gotten COVID-19 but had returned to work after just a week-and-a-half of rest and seemed to be better. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 28, 2020

She started to relive and remember too many traumatising scenes she had seen in hospital and how so many thousands of people had died and there was nothing that could be done for them.



Two days ago she finally chose to end it all for herself. She died from the injuries.



Sad. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 28, 2020