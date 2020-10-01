American Model, Chrissy Teigen Loses Baby After Pregnancy Complications

American model, Chrissy Teigen, on Thursday said that she and her husband, John Legend, had lost their baby, days after she posted on social media about suffering pregnancy complications.

A statement posted to each of their verified Twitter accounts said, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

According to the statements, the couple waited to name the baby until after delivering, but this time they had already begun calling “the little guy in my belly” Jack.

“He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” It said.

The couple has two children; Luna and Miles, who they have said were both conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

A black-and-white photograph to that showed Ms. Teigen sitting on a hospital bed with her hands clasped in a prayer-like position, seemingly in tears, was also shared alongside the post.

See post below:

By sharing such a deeply personal tragedy on social media, Ms. Teigen joined a long list of celebrities who have broken a social taboo in recent years to speak out about pregnancy loss.

Others include former United States (US) first lady Michelle Obama, Singers Beyoncé and Celine Dion, Actresses Brooke Shields and Kirstie Alley among others.