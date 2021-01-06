American Rapper, Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering From Brain Injury

By Adejumo Enock

American Rapper, Andre Romelle Young, popularly known as Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The Rapper was rushed by ambulance to the medical center’s intensive care unit on Monday.

According to report, The Hip-hop star remain in ICU at the Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after suffering from the brain injury recently.

This comes at a difficult time for the rapper as Wife Nicole Young had earlier filed for divorce in July following 24 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

Dr. Dre is a father of two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Multiple report says that Dr. Dre’s condition is stable after Doctors carried out numerous tests on him.

Meanwhile, the cause of the brain injury is still unknown as at the time of the compilation of this report.

He rose to prominence in the late 1980s as member of the rap group N.W.A, along with Ice Cube and Eazy-E. Their story was depicted in the Oscar-nominated 2015 hit Straight Outta Compton, with Dre portrayed by actor Corey Hawkins.

Dr. Dre is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics,