American Singer, Johnny Nash Dies At 80

American Singer-Songwriter, Johnny Nash popularly known for his hit in (1972), ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ has died aged 80.

The reggae star died at his home in Houston on Tuesday.

In 1975, Johnny Nash’s hit ‘Tears On My Pillow’ climbed to number one in the United States rankings.

Nash who was the first non-Jamaican singer to record reggae music on the Island, rose to the pinnacle of the US Billboard chart with his ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ track.

Nash got married three times and in the process, had two children.

He lived with his family on a ranch in Houston, where for years he also managed rodeo shows at the Johnny Nash Indoor Arena, and as well enjoys riding on horses ever since he was a kid.

The deceased singer-songwriter is survived by his son, Johnny Nash Jr, daughter, Monica, and his wife, Carli Nash.