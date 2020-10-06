American Singer, Trey Songz Contracts COVID-19

American singer, Tremaine Aldon Neverson also known as Trey Songz has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The 35-year-old musician made the confirmation to fans via his Instagram account on Monday.

He messaged, “I want to let you in on an important message; I recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Because I am out protesting most of the time, I take many tests periodically and it was quite unfortunate that the last I took came back positive.

My grandfather died this year, and I strongly believe that the virus was responsible for that.

“I will take it serious by first self-quarantining until the signs returns negative”, he added.

“I want to advise my fans to to neglect its signs, but should take it serious to ensure they don’t contract the virus.

He said they should be serious with it, and not take it like the President.