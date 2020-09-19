American Vs Russian Forces: US Deploys Additional Troops, Armoured Vehicles To Syria

The United States of America (USA) has sent additional troops including armoured vehicles to Eastern Syrian after clashing numerously with Russian forces.

The latest clash to happened involved a collision of vehicle that injured about four American service members.

The development was confirmed by the Spokesman for US Central Command, Navy Captain. Bill Urban.

He stated that to ensure maximum protection of Americans and coalition forces in Syria, that the US government sent also increased fighter jet patrols and radar systems.

Urban said even as the US is trying everything to avoid troubles with other countries, will not hesitate in defending coalition forces in Syria.

Meanwhile, an official from the United States who pleaded anonymity confirmed that six combat vehicles, including 100 additional troops were sent to Syria.

According to him, the decision is like a warning to Russia to maintain boundary and not provoke Russian forces already in Eastern Syria.

So far, there has been clashes between Russian and American forces in Syria as the latest happened last month when Russian vehicles collided with US armoured military vehicles.

Russia on their part, chided and blamed US for the vehicle collision that injured four Americans.