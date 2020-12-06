Amidst Killings, Insecurity, Gen. Buratai Tees Off Golf Club Tournament

By Seun Adeuyi

Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, on Saturday, performed the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the TY Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club house at the Mambila Barracks, Abuja,

despite the incessant killings by Boko Haram Sect, Kidnapping, amongst other security issues ravaging the Country.

Buratai, who also teed off the game to mark the 3-day Chief of Army Staff Golf tournament for both Professionals and Amateur players that started on Friday, said the actualization of golf club was in fulfilment of his dream and vision to develop sports among the armed forces as well as utilizing the expanse of land for the golf course for the benefit of members of the army, others services and paramilitary organizations.

The has sparked reactions on social media:

@oyemuwiu56 said: “At least his hand shows that he might be an expert in something, but his life shows otherwise. He his a failure.”

@Usedabackspace wrote: “Buratai: make I try dey enjoy Boko Haram no dey finish.”

@jigggwitlt7 said: “I stopped lying when I saw Buratai’s lies. Don’t want to be competing with a professional dev!l like dat 😐 “

@atooki_olayemi wrote: “It can only happen in a country where its leaders are sick”

It would be recalled that Buratai had vowed not to return to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) until Boko Haram is defeated, saying, “We will not leave this insurgency to last like in other countries who have fought insurgency for close to 50 years. We cannot allow that to happen here”.

Boko Haram is extending its reach from north-east Nigeria into the country’s north-west. It is taking advantage of old and new local conflicts and insecurities to further embed itself in the area through violent extremism.

Since January 2019 thousands of people in the north-west states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara have been killed or injured. Others have lost their livelihoods, at least 23 000 have been displaced and dozens have been abducted for ransom, nurturing an economy of violence.

Farmers in Zamfara and Katsina states are already staying away from their lands for fear of attack, and the situation will only worsen if it isn’t resolved. The recent killing of farmers in Borno State also increases fears.

Boko Haram fighters killed at least 43 farm workers and wounded six in rice fields near the north-east Nigerian city of Maiduguri last Saturday.

The assailants reportedly tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe.

The terror group said the attacks were carried out in retribution for farmers cooperating with the Nigerian military.