Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital, Tests Negative To #COVID19

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan revealed Sunday that he has been discharged from hospital, three weeks after being admitted with “mild” coronavirus symptoms after having tested positive for the disease.

Abishek Bachchan, son of the famous actor, who was admitted at the same time, has not yet been discharged and will remain in hospital, while Ahmitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged last week.

“I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room,” Bachchan wrote on on Sunday, saying he had tested negative.

He thanked his family, fans “and the excellent care and nursing” at the hospital, saying they “made it possible for me to see this day”.

“T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day”– Ahmitabh Bachchan

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive,” Shah tweeted.

“My health is fine, but on the advice of doctors I’m getting myself admitted to a hospital.”

The 55-year-old further called on everyone in contact with him over the past two days to get tested and isolate.

It was not clear if Shah had met Modi or other senior cabinet ministers in recent days. He was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon, just outside the capital New Delhi, local media reported.

More than 1.7 million people have now been infected in India and more than 37,000 have died, giving it the world’s highest toll behind the United States and Brazil.



