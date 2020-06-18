Amnesty International Calls For Release Of Arrested CNG Leader, Who Organized Katsina Protest Against Buhari

Amnesty International in Nigeria is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Nastura Ashir Sharif, a leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG); “who has done nothing more than speaking up in defence of people’s right to life and calling for an end to the rising insecurity across northern Nigeria.”

Recall that the Nigerian Police detained Sharif, over the massive Katsina protest against Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

On Tuesday, Sharif, led a peaceful demonstration in the State over bandits attacks and killings.

CNG, in a statement on its Facebook page, said Sharif was arrested and taken to Abuja after the protests.

It said the CNG Board of Trustees chairman “is currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force HQ, Abuja. He is against the killing of helpless citizens by bandits”.

Multiple sources say Sharif was taken from Katsina to Abuja by the State Commissioner of Police.

Reacting via its Twitter handle, Amnesty International said the coalition leader was simply asking the authorities to do their job.

“His arrest appears to be an attempt to intimidate and harass both him and others peacefully exercising freedom of assembly and expression.

“Protest is not a crime, it is a right. Subjecting activists to such arbitrary arrest is a violation of Nigerian and international human rights laws,” Amnesty International added.

Similarly, ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Nastura Ashir Shariff And anyone associated with the peaceful protests against Insecurity that has been arrested should be unconditionally released.Protest is a fundamental right that must be respected.”

