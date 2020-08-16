Amnesty International Condemns Demolition Of Houses At NEPA Junction Settlement In Apo, Abuja

Amnesty International has condemned the demolition of hundreds of houses at the NEPA junction settlement in Apo, Abuja.

BREAKINGTIMES reported, that the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), on Saturday demolished about 134 houses at the Akpmajenya community in Apo.

The exercise was led by the a chairman of the FCT Task Force on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah who noted that the demolition was carried out to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

Malam Muktar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, who spoke to the press after the exercise explained that the community had since January, 2020 been marked for demolition.

Reacting to this development, Amnesty International in a tweet via its official handle, said: “Amnesty International condemns the demolition of hundreds of houses at the NEPA junction settlement in Apo, #Abuja. This forced eviction was carried out with bulldozers at 3 a.m today, under the supervision of armed policemen who chased residents out using tear gas. @MBuhari.

“The forced eviction rendered hundreds of families homeless and some residents hospitalized. Property and livelihoods of residents have been destroyed. No one should be in a position of increased vulnerability to #COVID19 by being rendered homeless.@ProfOsinbajo

“The Federal Capital Territory Authority must investigate and prosecute those responsible for this forced eviction. Emergency alternative accommodation and relief must also be provided for those who have been rendered homeless. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo”

