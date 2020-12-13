Amnesty International Condemns Kidnapping Of Katsina Students

By Onwuka Gerald

Human rights organization, Amnesty International has condemned bitterly the kidnapping of students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The BREAKING TIMES earlier reported that gunmen attacked the boarding school last night, abducting school pupils that whose numbers are yet to be identified.

The incident happened few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his home state of Katsina for a private visit.

Amnesty International via its official twitter handle, @AmnestyNigeria tweeted, “Amnesty International strongly condemns the abduction of many students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State by armed bandits who attacked the school last night.”

The human rights group also urged the government to protect the citizens, most especially the women and children found in rural communities.

In a similar vein, Amnesty Director in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho stressed that, “Inhumane attacks on rural communities in the north have been happening for years, adding that failure of security forces in the country in protecting the villagers from these calculable attacks is very shameful”.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command announced on Saturday that over 200 students from the school have been rescued from bandits who attacked on Friday night.

The command said efforts are being made to free the abducted students.