Amotekun Claims To Have Arrested 120 Criminals In Ondo

By Seun Adeuyi

Amotekun, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, on Tuesday, said it was already making waves in curbing crimes across the western state and have arrested about 120 suspected criminals since its inauguration.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commander of the agency, stated this in a lecture he delivered at the opening of the 2020 Press Week, organised by the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Akure, the state capital.

The lecture was titled, ‘Contemporary security challenges: Is Amotekun corps the way forward?’

While disclosing that the security agency had so far arrested no fewer than 120 suspected criminals across the 18 local government areas of the state, Adeleye appealed to the people of the state to give it timely information about the activities of the hoodlums in their environment.

He pointed out that even though the corps was not permitted by law to carry firearms, it was still succeeding in tackling the bandits in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

According to him, “The challenge of insecurity is a task that we must all rise up to address. No one has all the solutions, hence the need for collaboration with individuals and institutional actors; both local, national and foreign.”

Also speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, commended Amotekun for diligently carrying out the assignment of protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.