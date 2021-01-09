Amotekun Could Be Another SARS In Making – Soyinka

By Onwuka Gerald

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday, cautioned that the South-West Security Network Agency, popularly called Amotekun, must not become another Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Prof. Soyinka disclosed this on Saturday as he featured on Arise TV.

According to him, “The men of the Amotekun Corps, must be properly trained on the issue of ethics, so that they do not become more brutal and wicked than the disbanded SARS unit.

Ever since Ondo and Oyo States initiated the security outfit, which was endorsed by six South-West states last year, there have been allegations of highhandedness and extrajudicial killings against the security outfit, most especially in Oyo State.

“I have told them that anytime you need our help, we will come even if it is just on the ethical areas so that as you are training them to defend us, we are also upgrading their minds so that Amotekun does not become another SARS, it is important we do everything together”, Soyinka added.