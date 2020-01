Results from the poll

Amotekun, a security formation launched by governors of the South-west states, is aimed at enhancing security in the region. Since its announcement, the initiative has triggered controversy across the country. While many say it is a good initiative, many others have kicked against it.A total of 2,087 participants took part in the online poll which lasted for about seven days. The participants were asked a single question: “Should South West governors back down on Amotekun as directed by AGF Malami?” with options of “yes”, “no” and “I don’t care.” While 13.5 per cent of the respondents (282) said the governors should back down, 79.5 per cent (1,660 respondents), said they should not.Meanwhile, 6.9 per cent of the participants (145 votes) said they do not care whether or the governors listen to the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami.