Amotekun: Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo to sign Bill into law soon

Three South-West states, Ekiti, Oyo and Ondo, said on Sunday they would soon sign the Amotekun Bill into law.

In Ekiti, the state Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, would soon sign the bill soon.

He said, “It will be signed soon. The House has passed it, it is waiting for the governor’s assent and that will be done shortly. The only hurdle after approval by the State Executive Council was the House of Assembly and the House has passed it. All that is left is for the governor to sign and he will do that very shortly.”

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, who corroborated the commissioner’s claim, said the Ekiti Amotekun Bill would be signed by the governor “as soon as possible”.

Afuye said, “At the meeting in Ibadan, it was resolved that all the houses would soon pass their own bills into law following the normal process of lawmaking. We (Ekiti) are already on ground, our other colleagues will pass their own as well as soon as possible and definitely, the governor’s assent which is the final approval in the law process will be done”.

It was gathered that in Ondo State, the bill was sent to the House on Wednesday after the meeting of the council, which deliberated and approved the bill.

The Speaker of state House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun, who confirmed the receipt of the bill in a text message said, “Yes, it will be passed very soon.”

Similarly, it was learnt that the Oyo State Government would pass the Amotekun Bill into law as soon as Governor Seyi Makinde receives it from the lawmakers.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said, “The bill is still in the House. There is not so much with the bill because it is a harmonised bill by all the states of the South-West.

“It was the governor that sent it to the lawmakers in the first place, so when they eventually they send it back to the governor, there will be no issue about the passage of the bill into law. No delay is envisaged once the bill is passed to the governor.”

But the Osun Assembly said it would not rush to pass the Amotekun Bill. The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said that for the law that would come of the bill to stand the test of time, it must go through necessary scrutiny.

The Speaker, in a chat with journalists, said though the lawmakers would commence work on the bill on Monday (today), it would not be passed this week.

“We are not passing it this week. There is nothing to rush about it. We have to pass the bill quickly, but by following procedures required for any bill before becoming law. This is a special bill. We have to make sure it can stand the test of time.

“We also agreed at the meeting of Conference of Speakers in the South-West that all the South-West Houses of Assembly should conduct public hearing on the bill.

“We are having the Public Hearing on the 20th of February in Osun State. We have made up our minds to consider the bill page by page and line by line for it to stand the test of time,” Owoeye concluded.