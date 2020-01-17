Amotekun: South West Governors To Decide Next Line Of Action

Breaking Times has gathered that the South West governors would decide on their next line of action following the Federal Government opposition to the outfit.

The governors, have directed all their media handlers and Special Advisers on Security matters, across the states, to maintain silence.

Reliable sources across the states said that they have been warned not to engage the Federal Government in media war.

It was learned that the governors are meeting soon to take a uniform decision on the pronouncement that the security outfit is illegal.

The source said: “We have been warned not to comment on the matter again. All comments are now to come from Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission only.

“We have been warned by our principals not to speak on the matter for now. The governors would soon meet to take a joint decision on their next line of action.”

When contacted for comment, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, declined to comment.