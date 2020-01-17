Amotekun to complement national security platforms, says Fayemi

South West regional security outfit Amotekun is a logical end product of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of community policing, the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and one of the Speakers at the 17th Daily Trust dialogue, said Amotekun was far from being a competitor to the existing national security platforms, but meant to complement them in the areas of neighbourhood watch, intelligence gathering, detection of early warning signs and early response in a proactive manner.

He also noted that the conventional security outfits not only knew, but also collaborated with the South West governors in the process of creating it.

He also said that the Amotekun model is open to public scrutiny. “There are possibilities and opportunities in the security outfit,” he said.

He also called for a democratization of economic opportunities stating that democratic space must be more open, more inclusive and more responsive, adding that the federal system must not be overburdened.

“There is no question that democracy must deliver concrete development, qualitative and quantitative for proper economic policy which embodies the hopes and aspiration of the people that can only be forged in the face of a widening economic space,” he said.