AMVCA 2020: Actress Lisa Omorodion calls out Organizers for ”discriminating against plus size women”

Nollywood actress, Lisa Omorodion is not happy with the AMVCA organizers over discrimination of plus size women in the entertainment and fashion industry.

She vividly stated that “No plus size woman made it into the best dressed list”

Omorodion who stated that the fashion industry is unrealistic and unfair to plus size women making the struggle on what to wear.

The actress disclosed that at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) award show, not one plus size woman made it to the best dressed list. She wondered if the best dressed category was created for just slim/ skinny women.

Omorodion wrote;

The Fashion Industry creates a fantasy world of what women are supposed to wear, and sadly a lot of women struggle to fit into this.This fantasy world always excludes curvy and plus size women, even though the fashion industry continues to laud itself as democratic in the era of Social media and gender equality.



This is even made more obvious when the best dressed lists always excludes plus size women



It is very disheartening that in Africa, where women are naturally curvaceous,we continue to discriminate against them. At the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) award show, not one plus size woman made it to the best dressed list. Is style and best dressed list the preserve of only slim/ skinny women?



We have to do better. The global Plus size Fashion Industry is worth a whopping 20billion dollars, with an annual growth rate of about twice the total clothing market. Do the math!

That represents $20billion worth of buying power. Inclusion of all women in the fashion industry is the way forward. Only then can we say Fashion is truly democratic. To all the plus size women, you are beautiful,stylish,fabulous and worthy of every Best Dressed List.