AMVCA 2020: Check Out All The Nominations In The 28 Categories

February 7, 2020
 

Africa Magic on Thursday, February 6, 2020, unveiled their nominations for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA). 

The nominations were unveiled in a live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on MultiChoice’s DSTV and anchored by Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Awards will be presented in 28 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award.

Best Short Film or Online Video 

Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide 

Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi 

Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series 

Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe 

Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage 

Nkem Owoh – God Calling 

Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys 

Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect 

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series 

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God

Tina Mba – The Set Up

Mary Lazarus – Size 12

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

Best Cinematographer Nominees are:

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series 

God Calling – Cardoso

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series 

Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu

The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael

Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola

King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke

Best Make-Up Category

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul

The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects 

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) 

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) 

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) 

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) 

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia

Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series 

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia 

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage 

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby 

Best Documentary 

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya 

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies 

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji 

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili 

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba 

Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika 

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent


Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series 

Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher 

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir 

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala 

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs 

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo 

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene 

Nekwa – Paul Igwe 

Nne – Victor Iyke 

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

Best Movie Southern Africa 

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

Best Movie East Africa 

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

Best Movie West Africa

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas 

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy 

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

Best Picture Editor 

 

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

Best Art Director Movie/TV Series

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase 

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene 

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

MultiChoice Talent Factory Award

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

Best Director

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan 

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho


AMVCA 2020

