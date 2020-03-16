AMVCA 2020: The Good, Bad, And What Twitter Had To Say About The Looks Of Some Of Your Favorite Celebrities
Everyone showed up and showed out at the just concluded (AMVCA) Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.
In a bid to slay, some did it too much or not at all, some celebrities forgot to bring their A-game, while others used the wrong trends as inspiration, For example Big brother housemates; Omashola and Ifu-enada who both used coronavirus as their outfit inspiration.
Twitter people didn’t come to play with the funny captions either, someone labeled these two ‘a herdsman and his cow’ hilarious!!!!
A Twitter user however, felt these ones should be endorsed by three crowns, which I think it’s fair I mean look at them, they came through with the crowns.
Omashola shouldn’t have! He just shouldn’t have but he did, now look at what this Twitter user had to say;
And then the ladies decided it was legsss season;
Adesua Etomi, came through with simplicity and class.
And then, the men brought their A-game.