AMVCA 2020: The Good, Bad, And What Twitter Had To Say About The Looks Of Some Of Your Favorite Celebrities

Everyone showed up and showed out at the just concluded (AMVCA) Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

In a bid to slay, some did it too much or not at all, some celebrities forgot to bring their A-game, while others used the wrong trends as inspiration, For example Big brother housemates; Omashola and Ifu-enada who both used coronavirus as their outfit inspiration.

Twitter people didn’t come to play with the funny captions either, someone labeled these two ‘a herdsman and his cow’ hilarious!!!!

A Twitter user however, felt these ones should be endorsed by three crowns, which I think it’s fair I mean look at them, they came through with the crowns.

Three crown milk should sign them as ambassadors #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/G8zariuDih — 𝙰𝚈𝙾 𝙾𝙵 𝟹𝟶𝙱𝙶 (@hay_whye) March 14, 2020

Omashola shouldn’t have! He just shouldn’t have but he did, now look at what this Twitter user had to say;

What Omashola ordered vs What he received 😂😂 Nigerian stylist will embarrass you#AMVCA7 #TachaXAMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/DfGVBuOl4k — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) March 14, 2020

Daddy GO

Mummy GO

Son GO

Daugher GO



AMVCA Lords vineyard Ministry. pic.twitter.com/CFgxEnLeqq — Ogechukwu Onye Life (@kingsleynovich) March 14, 2020

Nobody took Dino’s measurements?

Mummy G.O. So they said.



Ifu was only trying to prevent the coronavirus but fans weren’t having it.

🎶Egungun be careful na #AMVCA you dey go 😂🎶 pic.twitter.com/nZNnl4M3IY — Shawn (@HRHShawnDanny) March 14, 2020 Did someone say Egungun?!

And then the ladies decided it was legsss season;





Adesua Etomi, came through with simplicity and class.

Personally, I would say she was the best dressed. (Female category)

And then, the men brought their A-game.

From the bottom of my heart I want to thank these men. Please send me your account details let me send you people small thing #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/6ajhsJEcgc — THE MODEL (@Oberryhovah) March 15, 2020







Ebuka that never disappoints.