An Hour After Release, Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ Album Recorded 5 Million Streams

The highly and much anticipated album of Nigerian’s sensation musical artiste, Damini Ebunuoluwa Ogulu Rex, also known best as Burna Boy, got 5 million streams online after its release on Friday morning.

The released album which happens to be his fifth studio album on Friday morning after its release, recorded 5 million streams. It was considered a master piece by many, as the artiste used it to lay emphasis on the endless capabilities of being a black person.

It is expected that the album would surpass his last album titled ‘African Giant, in which he demanded that Africans carryout a revolution across the globe. African giant brought about his first nomination to a Grammy Award.

Twice as tall album, recorded in Lagos, consisted of fifteen tracks which featured artistes such as Stormzy, Chris Martin, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol amongst others.

The tracks explained Burna Boy’s perception of what has been and still going on in Africa. His creativity was further seen midway into the album, when he decided to feature the voice of his mum who happens to be a co-producer alongside his son, gave further explanation to his son’s cause.

She said: “Black people all over the world will take back their place in the society, and our voices will once more be heard”.

The album also got some commendation from Twitter, people impressed by songs lauded the artiste by saying;

He’s the first African artist I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 15, 2020

Special shoutout to Ronami Ogulu (Burna’s sis), Bose “Namix” Ogulu (Mama Burna) & Buki Izeogu (Bukihqmedia) for all their marvelous work behind the scenes for #TWICEASTALL



This trinity of insanely brilliant women are the true masterminds behind Burna’s marketing success. — C H U K W U K A X A V I E R (@chukaobi) August 15, 2020

It's not bragging if you back it up. @burnaboy is Way Too Big, simple and straight.

Filling up all the biggest billboards can only be done by an African Giant that is Twice As Tall.



When the giant speaks, the world must listen. #BurnaBoy #AfricanGiant #TWICEASTALL pic.twitter.com/1T3XXzoR14 — Corliion 🦍 (@corliion) August 15, 2020

.@burnaboy's #TWICEASTALL has reached an all new peak at #7 on the Worldwide Apple Music Albums Chart.



— This is the highest an African project has ever reached on the chart. pic.twitter.com/cYcNFXj3GJ — 𝗔𝗟𝝗𝗨𝝡 𝝩𝗔𝗟𝝟𝗦📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) August 15, 2020