Anambra Guber: PDP Extends Sale Of Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Anambra state governorship election from the earlier stated date of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd).

The statement also said the date for the submission of the forms have correspondingly been extended to Saturday , April 10, 2021.

“All aspirants, leaders of our party, critical stakeholders as well as our teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and guided accordingly,” it added.