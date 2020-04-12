Anambra Index #COVID19 Case: St Joseph’s Hospital Releases Statement

Following the recent confirmation of an index case of the dreaded coronavirus in Anambra State, People have been anxious to hear from St Joseph’s Hospital Adazi-Nnukwu in Anocha Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra, where it was confirmed

Responding to the public in a formal press release the Hospital in a statement by its Administrator, Fr. Jerome N. Okafor read:

“The index patients was referred from Regina Caeli Hospital Awka to Dr. Joe Nwiloh Heart Center of St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nunukwu, for? – heart problem- on Tuesday April 7, 2020. A medical staff who went to attend to him noticed he was coughing out blood, and was shivering. He suspected that these were symptoms of COVID19 and informed the cardiologist who had admitted him. The Cardiologist did not think that the symptoms indicated were strong enough to suggest the suggest the viral infection. However, he authorized the staff of the center to call the office of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to come and collect the patient’s sample for testing.”

As of yesterday, 11th April 2020, St Joseph’s hospital claimed it had not received any formal result of the patient from the body.

It frowned at the rumors been circulated around that a COVID patient is receiving treatment in the hospital.

