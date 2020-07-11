Anambra: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Son With Cutlass, Buries Corpse In Compound

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, has confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man, Christian Alisigwe, who allegedly killed his four-year-old only son with cutlass and buried him in his compound.

The incident happened in Ihite, Azia in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement, on Friday, Mohammed said police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited it at Abam mortuary for autopsy.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

“On Friday, at about 3.21pm, police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe (35) of Ihite Azia in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe (4), of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

“Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam motuary for autopsy after the boy was certified dead by a medical doctor. Case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation,” Mohammed said.