Anambra: Two Persons Reported Missing, Two Macheted In Communal Clash

The President General of Achalla aka north area of anambra yesterday, Mr Boniface Chigbo said that two persons were still missing from communal clash that happened in the neighborhood.

President Chigbo who revealed the names of the missing persons as Uchenna Okeke and Obinna Okafor, said that they were taken away by their neighbours in a manner that no one expected.

According to him, the Problem they are having with their neighbors Urum, is as a result of a treaty signed by the people of Urum to pay for a certain land before use to Achalla community, adding that Urum suddenly stopped paying for use of the land and started giving territorial markings around it.

“I don’t think we have indegens from Urum being held hostage here in Achalla”, he said.

The President further stated that two of the kidnapped persons from Achalla came home with match cuts, but the other two till date are no where to be found.