ANAMBRA | Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Patrol Team, Kill 3

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday attacked a police patrol team along the Nimo-Neni link road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra, leaving one personnel dead.

A source alleged that three policemen were killed after which their rifles were carted away by the gunmen who set the police patrol vehicle ablaze. But the Police Command in Anambra said only one officer was confirmed dead at an undisclosed hospital.

Mr Toochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said no fewer than 20 unidentified gunmen in three Toyota Siena buses and motorcycles engaged the policemen in a gun duel.

He said the gun battle lasted about 30 minutes before the assailants fled the scene after a reinforcement was mobilised.

“There was an attack on Police patrol team at Okacha junction, Neni in Anaocha by yet to be identified gunmen on March 18 at about 4:30 pm.

“The hoodlums, numbering over 20, engaged the policemen in a gun-duel for over 30 minutes before reinforcement from the state headquarters arrived, forcing the hoodlums to escape.

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention where one was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he stated.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, visited the scene and that investigation is ongoing to unmask those behind the attack while assuring that they would be hunted down and prosecuted.

(NAN)