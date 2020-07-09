Anambra: Woman Threatening Suicide On Facebook Rescued

The Anambra State Police Command, yesterday, said they rescued a woman, who threatened to commit suicide via a Facebook post.

This was contained in a statement issued by Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state.

According to Mohammed, preliminary investigation showed that the woman was in a troubled marriage and was seeking divorce.

“The Area Commander Nnewi has got her. She has a family problem and was seeking for divorce.

“Although her problem is civil in nature, but leaving her in that condition could lead to something else since she is threatening to take her life.

“The Area Commander has invited her and her husband tomorrow (Thursday) for further counseling,” Mohammed said.

The woman (name withheld) had in two separate posts on her Facebook page indicated that she was contemplating taking her life in order to end her troubles.

“In these moments before my departure, I feel more clarity than I have ever felt in my dull life. In one minute, I will be free from the voices, from the pain, and from you. Nobody listened. Nobody cared,” one of the posts read.