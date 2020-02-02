Anambra: You can’t win gov poll – APGA to APC

The All Progressive Grand Alliance in Anambra State has described the All Progressives Congress as a “hate party”.

The APC had earlier described the parties that would contest against them in the 2021 governorship poll in the state as “midgets”.

It had boasted that the election would be a walkover, stressing that it had long prepared to take over Anambra.

APGA has been ruling the state since 2006, while the Peoples Democratic Party has remained the major opposition party.

But the state chairman of the APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, said the party would defeat other contenders in the 2021 poll.

But the National co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors’ Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, said on Saturday the APC’s comment was laughable, adding that the party would not win any free and fair poll in the state.

He said APC leaders in the state had once made open confessions that they had no presence in Anambra.

Obigwe said, “It’s laughable for a party whose leaders openly confessed that they didn’t have any presence in Anambra to be boasting that they would win the 2021 governorship election in our beloved state.

“Basil Ejidike’s boast about the APC winning the governorship election in Anambra is a mission impossible.

“It’s a known fact that he cannot win his ward in Onitsha South not to speak of leading the APC to victory in Anambra.

“Anambra APC can be described as a political ghost of itself that cannot do more than a dead rat.”

He added, “Anambra APC Chairman is simply daydreaming and will remain in his dream until after the swearing-in of another APGA governor in the state in 2021.”