Anambra: You can’t win gov poll – APGA to APC

February 2, 2020
 

The All Progressive Grand Alliance  in Anambra State  has described the All Progressives Congress as a “hate party”.

The APC had  earlier described  the  parties that would contest against  them  in  the 2021 governorship poll in the state as “midgets”.

It had boasted that the election would be a walkover, stressing that it  had long prepared to take over Anambra.

APGA has been ruling the state since 2006, while the Peoples Democratic Party has remained the major opposition party.

But the state chairman of the APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, said the party would defeat other contenders in  the 2021 poll.

But the  National co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors’ Forum, Chinedu Obigwe,  said on Saturday the  APC’s comment was laughable, adding that the party would not win any free and fair poll in the state.

He said  APC leaders in the state had once made  open confessions that they had no presence in Anambra.

Obigwe said, “It’s laughable for a party whose leaders openly confessed that they didn’t have any presence in Anambra  to be boasting that they would  win the  2021 governorship election in our beloved state.

“Basil Ejidike’s boast about the APC winning the  governorship election in Anambra is a  mission impossible.

“It’s a known fact that he cannot win his ward in Onitsha South  not to speak  of leading  the  APC to victory in  Anambra.

“Anambra APC can be described as a political ghost of itself that cannot do more than a dead rat.”

 He added, “Anambra APC  Chairman is simply daydreaming and will remain in his dream until after the swearing-in of another APGA governor in the state in 2021.”

