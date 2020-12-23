Anambra’s Ex-Gubernatorial Candidate, Obaze Contracts COVID-19

Ex-PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in Anambra in the 2017 governorship election, Mr Oseloka Obaze has contracted COVID-19.
The former secretary to Anambra State government (SGG) under ex-governor, Mr Peter Obi and incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano tested positive after undergoing a pre-travel test.
Obaze who confirmed this on Wednesday, said he is currently self-isolating and also called on all those who had contacted him in recent times to do so too.
His words, “I underwent a routine pre-travel COVID-19 test on Tuesday, today however, I received the result, which explained that I tested positive for COVID-19. Even as I had no symptoms to the virus.
“I am currently quarantining and following the recommended treatment. I have also reached out to Individuals that have been in contact with me”, He added.