Andrew Alli, Son Of Late Professor Ambrose Alli Reacts To His Father’s Pardon By Buhari

Former governor of old Bendel State, late Prof Ambrose Alli, was among the 2,600 inmates Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari gave the order to be released from their various prisons.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this at World Press Conference at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCOS) on Thursday morning.

He said; “a total number of 2,600 inmates spread across our various custodial centres qualify to benefit from the amnesty. These include 885 convicts who could not pay their fines totaling N21.4 million which the government will pay on their behalf to enable them get their freedom.

“From this number, 41 inmates are federal convicts, two of which have been granted pardon.”

He also said that five ex-convicts recommended for presidential pardon have been pardoned.

“They are late Prof Ambrose Ali, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Ex Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olanrewaju and Ajayi Olusola Babalola,” The Minister added.

Reacting to this development, Andrew Alli, Son of the Late Prof. while thanking Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and all those who have supported the process, saying everyone knew his father was not guilty.

