Angola: Ex-President’s Son-In-Law, De Sao Vicente Detained Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

A businessman closely affiliated to Angola’s ex-president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos has recently been apprehended by state prosecutors over alleged corrupt activities and anti-graft expedition targeted at previous administration.

The business tycoon, Carlos Manuel de Sao Vicente who was in charge of companies that sold contracts to oil giant, Sonangol was apprehended and his properties confiscated.

The suspect is married to a daughter of Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos during his administration, was strongly accused of assigning key positions only to family members and friends, with very few benefitting from Angola’s oil and mineral reserves during his tenure.

An account containing $900m belonging to De Sao Vicente was froze by Swiss prosecutors during investigation on laundered funds.

Similarly, Angolan prosecutors investigating alleged corrupt activities, confiscated hotels and buildings belonging to one of the suspect’s company, AAA Seguros.

Meanwhile, Angola’s Attorney General, Alvaro Da Silva Joao stated that De Sao Vicente was placed in preventive detention right after he was asked question which lasted for a day.