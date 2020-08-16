Angola: Former President’s Son Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Corrupt Practices

The son of a former Angolan President that ruled for 38 years, Jose Filomeno dos Santos, has recently bagged five years imprisonment after his attempt to transfer $1.5 billion into an independent Swiss bank account.

The offender Santos, was sentenced by a Supreme Court in Luanda after he tried syphoning billion dollar funds into a privately owned account.

The ex President’s son, also known as Zenu happens to be the first from his family’s lineage to be prosecuted for corrupt practise, although the properties of his half-sister was frozen by investigators, as she is been closely monitored and suspected to be allegedly involved in host of crimes as embezzlement, money laundering amongst others.

Angola’s current President Joao Lourenco is no doubt focused on probing his predecessor’s relatives, due to vital position appointed to them by him. The appointment resulted to a debilitated economy, one also characterized by partisanship.

The country’s survival from aftermaths of the civil war, can be seen in the massive number of poverty-stricken individuals found in the country.

In related development, former Governor of Angola’s National Bank, Valter Filipe da Silva, was sentenced alongside Zenu to 3 years in prison for crimes that centered on laundering of money, embezzlement amongst others.