Angola’s ex first daughter Isabel dos Santos charged with fraud

Angola’s billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol, as Luanda moves to try and bring her home to face trial for looting the country’s coffers. Documents leaked this week alleged the daughter of ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos plundered state revenues to build her fortune, estimated at $2.1 billion (1.82 billion euros). “Isabel dos Santos is accused of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds during her tenure at Sonangol and is thus charged in the first instance with the crimes of money laundering, influence peddling, harmful management … forgery of documents, among other economic crimes,” prosecutor general Helder Pitta Gros told a news conference late Wednesday.
Lourenco has vowed to crack down on corruption and launched a large-scale purge of the dos Santos administration.
She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claims her family has been unfairly targeted for political reasons. “Isabel dos Santos never directly expressed interest in collaborating with the Angolan authorities,” said Gros, adding that nobody should be immune from facing justice. He has reportedly been working with his counterpart in Portugal on the case.
