Angry Kenyans Chase Their MP Over Failure To Fulfill Numerous Promises He Made To Them

Angry Kenyans in Mbeere South who are allegedly fed up with their MP’s non-implementation of his 2017 pre-election promises chased him after he showed up at one of the functions in the region unannounced.

Geoffrey King’ang’i, who is a retired Kenya Defence Forces, KDF, colonel, found himself between a rock and a hard place when irate residents forced him to flee from the public function.

Photos shared by Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, showed the first term Jubilee lawmaker running for his dear life as the locals pursued him.

“In Kenya, angry residents from Mbeere South chased away their MP, Col. Geoffrey King’ang’i for failing to fulfill numerous promises he made to them.

“They also pelted stones at him,” the Africa Facts Zone tweeted.

See tweet below:

In Kenya, angry residents from Mbeere South chased away their MP, Col. Geoffrey King'ang'i for failing to fulfill numerous promises he made to them.



They also pelted stones at him. pic.twitter.com/3yr1V93Sx2 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 5, 2020

The MP was accused of gross misconduct, embezzlement of CDF and abuse of office, by a cross section of Kenyans from the region.

A report released in July 2020, ranked King’ang’i as one of the most silent MPs who contributed little or nothing in the floor of the House.