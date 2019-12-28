‘Angry’ tortoise sets house ablaze, gets rescued

An “angry” British tortoise managed to set his house on fire on Christmas Day — and didn’t look thrilled when firefighters extinguished the blaze and saved his shell, according to officials.

The 45-year-old reptile was home alone in Essex on Wednesday afternoon when he knocked over a heat lamp, setting his bedding alight, the Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.

A neighbor heard a smoke alarm and alerted authorities — and firefighters responded to find one room in the house ablaze and the rest of the property filled with smoke, officials said.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire and found the surly, soot-covered tortoise inside.

The fire department shared an image on Facebook of the tortoise, who appeared to be giving someone serious stink-eye despite his lucky escape.

“This 45-year-old tortoise might look angry but it’s his lucky day. After he set his bedding alight his neighbor heard the smoke alarm and called us,” the fire service wrote.

“Our on-call crews left their families to go extinguish the fire and gave him a very merry Christmas.”

Firefighter Gary Wain said the fire showed how important it is to have smoke alarms on every floor of your home.

“This tortoise has had a very lucky Christmas Day — he is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms,” said Wain, a watch manager at the Great Dunmow Fire Station, in a release.

Responding to the Facebook post, one person asked if the neighbor who raised the alarm was another tortoise.

“Don’t be silly Sandra — it would take too long for a tortoise to get to the phone,” the department wrote back.

Source: New York Post