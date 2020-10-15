Anonymous Claims Hacking Of Multiple Govt Websites In Support Of #EndSARS

The controversial group Anonymous which is known as group that reveals sensitive information concerning government activities recently declared solidarity with #EndSARS protesters via their twitter handle as they made shocking revelations about the disbanded SARS unit.

They gave some revelations about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Anonymous explained that SARS is responsible for killing innocent Nigerians, adding that 20 persons lost their lives just recently.

“Government oppression should stop, expect us #OpNigeria”.