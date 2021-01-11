Another Lockdown Imminent As Nigeria Records Over 100,000 COVID-19 Infections

By Seun Adeuyi
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has crossed the 100,000 mark.
The federal government may be tempted into declaring another lockdown in the country as a result of this.
On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,024 new cases, bringin the total number of infections to 100,087.
The public health agency also said the total number of deaths was now 1,358 and the case fatality rate was 1.5 per cent in the country.
It added that Nigeria’s active cases were 18,699.
TheBreakingTimes had reported that the FG admitted it would be left with no option than to impose a fresh lockdown in the country, if the number of infections continue to rise.
Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, who stated this during a briefing in Abuja, said the rising infections were of concern and might require a fresh lockdown.
“If these numbers continue to go up and we start having significant deaths, we will have no option. If we do not want to lock down, now is the time to make sure that we follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Aliyu said.