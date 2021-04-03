Another Nigerian Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Road Accident

Hon Haruna Maitala, a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, is dead.

According to multiple reports, the lawmaker died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road Friday night on his way to Jos.

It was gathered that Haruna Maitala died alongside his son, driver and security aide.

Maitala is now the fifth member of the lower legislative chamber to have died in the ninth assembly.

He died barely a month after the house lost Hassan Yuguda, who represented Gwaram federal constituency.

Confirming his death in a statement, a spokesperson, Joseph Adudu, said: “This is to announce the death of Honourable Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly.

“He would be buried this morning according to Islamic rites. May God forgive his sins and grants him Aljanna fidau.”