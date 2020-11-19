Another PDP Governor Defecting Soon To APC — Governor Wike

By Seun Adeuyi

Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor is planning to join Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said.

Governor Wike stated this, while appearing as a guest on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, on Wednesday.

Breaking Times Tuesday, reported that Umahi’s defected to the APC, a decision he said was a protest against the PDP on the injustice meted on the South-east, but the party said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with activities going on in the party but his personal decision.

According to the Rivers State governor, “I can tell you there is one PDP governor that will leave. He is not leaving because of anything but he will come up with an excuse.

“The point is that these are the people who have been playing anti-party, who have been romancing with the APC in the night and coming to the PDP in the daytime. My problem with our party is that when you speak the truth, they will want to crucify you. I have raised this issue several times.”

“I won’t tell you that. But you journalists know,” he said, when quizzed on the identity of the PDP governor planning to defect.

He stressed that Umahi had always been disloyal to the PDP, saying during a particular virtual meeting of PDP governors, Umahi boasted that he helped the President Muhammadu Buhari to garner votes in the 2019 presidential election.

“All of us are aware that Governor Umahi has been romancing with APC for long. We had a virtual meeting of PDP governors. I have never seen that in my life.

“Governor Umahi in that meeting, to the surprise of many governors, said ‘there is nothing anybody can do to stop me’. I promised President Buhari I would give him 35 per cent votes’.

“I never knew that people never voted in Ebonyi; that votes were allocated and Governor Umahi determined who gets what percentage,” Wike added.