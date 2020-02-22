Another SAN backs bill for de-radicalisation of repentant B’Haram members

A bill for the establishment of an agency for de-radicalisation of repentant Boko Haram insurgents is becoming more popular as another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Fashanu has lent his support for it saying it is not a bad initiative.

The bill, sponsored by a former Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, representing the Yobe East Senatorial District went through its first reading on Thursday,

Fashanu, told The Nation that the bill “is not a bad move”.

His support for the bill is coming on the heals of that of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), and Lagos lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN).

Both senior lawyers had warned the Federal Government to implement such a plan carefully to prevent it from backfiring.

Fashanu, on his part, advised that for it to be successful, the move must be backed with incentives such as amnesty and job opportunities.

it is unemployment and idleness that contributed in the main to the souls captured by Boko Haram.