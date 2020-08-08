Another Set of Evacuees Arrive Nigeria From the US 



The Consul General of Nigeria in New York Benaoyagha Okoyen has said 325 Nigerians who departed the United States, US, on an evacuation flight would arrive Nigeria on Saturday.

According to him the flight which departed Newark New Jersey on Friday 7th August 2020 at about 9.45pm is the sixth evacuation flight since the exercise commenced.

He said, “On board the flight are 128 males, 174 females, and 23 infants, bringing it to a totalean of 1,739 stranded Nigerians evacuated from the US by the Federal Government so far.

“The flight Ethiopian Airlines ET. 509, is expected to arrive Abuja at about 1.45pm before landing in Lagos about three hours later.

“Going by the flight schedule, the Ethiopian Airlines plane will fly directly to Abuja, and then proceed to Lagos.

“101 of the passengers were Abuja-bound, while the other 224 passengers will be heading to Lagos.

“As with the previous flights, all the evacuates were subjected to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 safety requirements before boarding.

“These include temperature checks and presentation of negative coronavirus test results, among others”, he added.

The evacuation exercise had become necessary as Nigerians stranded across different countries in the world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic called on the government to assist them return to their country.