Anthony Joshua to crowned “Ajagungbade of Yoruba land”

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, will bag a chieftaincy title in his hometown, Sagamu when he returns to Nigeria in March.



Joshua was given a hero’s welcome in Sagamu on Wednesday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the town, his first appearance in Nigeria since he reclaimed his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles from Mexico’s Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua’s visit was celebrated by hundreds of fans, who surrounded him, singing praises during his visit to the Alaafin Elepe Palace and the Akarigbo of Remo land.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, the Chief of Staff to Akarigbo of Remo, Alhaji Iliasu Aina disclosed that the traditional ruler would confer a chieftaincy title on Joshua next month.



“Joshua’s visit on Wednesday was an impromptu one,” “He is coming back to Nigeria in March, and he is going to be conferred with a chieftaincy title. He is our son and it was really a delight for us to receive him in his hometown on Wednesday,” Alhaji Aina, popularly known as Merry, Merry, said.

The Chief of Staff to Akarigbo of Remo did not give details on the type of title to be bestowed on Joshua next month, it was learned, however, that the boxer might be crowned the Ajagungbade of Yoruba land (A warrior who fights and brings crowns).

Joshua has been approached by Saudi Arabia to stage a mega-fight with the winner of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Although, there are suggestions that Joshua’s next opponent could be Kubrat Pulev in May this year.

Joshua’s visit to Sagamu on Wednesday sparked a big excitement for the people as everybody struggled to get a glimpse of the champion.

Hundreds of fans followed Joshua on their foot from the Elepe palace to the palace of the Akarigbo screaming and shouting his name.